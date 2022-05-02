Eagles Coach: Oparaku raises the alarm over AFCON chances

…slams NFF over delay

A former Super Eagles defender Mobi Oparaku has expressed intense worry over the national team’s chances at the forthcoming African Cup of Nations following the delay by the Nigeria Football Federation in naming a substantive coach for the team.

The former Iwanyanwu Nationale defender said it is disturbing that the federation is still struggling to name a coach for the team with just about one month to the start of the qualifying series.

He said the development is a prelude to another failure which could signal another major crisis in Nigerian football. He urged the federation to work closely with the sports ministry to quickly appoint a coach for the team.

“There is no time again; as a former footballer and a stakeholder I am not happy about what is going on.

They said they had appointed Jose Peseiro and now we can’t see the man. I don’t have problem with the sports ministry demanding for a thorough job but where is the time now?

“I want the best man for the job but we also have to consider the time; it shouldn’t take ages to appoint a coach when you are serious and have the money to pay. We have another major assignment which is the AFCON qualifiers, what time will the new coach has to develop a team?

How will they explain to Nigerians if something terible happens again? I hope both the NFF and the ministry can get their act together and give us a new coach,” he said.

