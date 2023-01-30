Sports

Eagles coach, Peseiro, heaps praises on Osimhen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has tagged Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a leader in the national team. The Portuguese gaffer made the statement while speaking to the Italian news outlet Il Mattino at the weekend after watching the Super Eagles striker in the colours of Napoli. “He is a leader, indeed it is so but thanks to his performance, he was able to take over the locker because he’s a top player and above all is a great motivator. He always talks to everyone to give their best, he talks to his teammates, load them up and makes them grow. In Nigeria, he’s a star because is the player with the greatest value but that doesn’t make him go crazy. “He is a leader on and off the field, many players have more experience and he has climbed the hierarchy,” Peseiro said. Osimhen has scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season. Osimhen, who is enjoying a superb run of form this season, has now scored in three consecutive Serie A games even as Napoli continue to push for their first league title in over two decades.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

EPL: Man United, Chelsea clinch UEFA League tickets; Watford, Bournemouth relegated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United secured a place in the Champions League at the expense of Leicester City with victory at King Power Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed a point from this decisive final-day meeting to confirm a place in the top four – and break the hearts of the Foxes, who were in a Champions […]
Sports

COVID-19: England to suspend non-elite football

Posted on Author Reporter

  Non-elite football in England will be suspended under new national coronavirus restrictions, the FA has announced. Subject to a vote by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, and further guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the restrictions will come into force from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December […]
Sports

Neuer not thinking of ending international career

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he was not thinking of retiring from international soccer after Germany were eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The four-time champions crashed out the World Cup on Thursday, finishing third in the standings, level on four points with Spain but behind on goal difference […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica