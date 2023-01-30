Eagles coach, Peseiro, heaps praises on Osimhen

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has tagged Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a leader in the national team. The Portuguese gaffer made the statement while speaking to the Italian news outlet Il Mattino at the weekend after watching the Super Eagles striker in the colours of Napoli. “He is a leader, indeed it is so but thanks to his performance, he was able to take over the locker because he’s a top player and above all is a great motivator. He always talks to everyone to give their best, he talks to his teammates, load them up and makes them grow. In Nigeria, he’s a star because is the player with the greatest value but that doesn’t make him go crazy. “He is a leader on and off the field, many players have more experience and he has climbed the hierarchy,” Peseiro said. Osimhen has scored 13 goals in the Serie A this season. Osimhen, who is enjoying a superb run of form this season, has now scored in three consecutive Serie A games even as Napoli continue to push for their first league title in over two decades.

