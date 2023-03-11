Eagles coach storms Naples to watch Osimhen, Lookman clash

Super Eagles head coach José Peseiro is in Naples for the match between SSC Napoli and Atalanta BC. On Saturday, two Nigerian internationals, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will duke it out from opposite sides at the Diego Maradona Stadium in the Serie A round 26. After three straight losses to Costa Rica, Portugal, and Algeria, coach Peseiro has been working nonstop to turn around his team’s fortunes.

The 62-year-old manager, who has been to England, Nigeria, and Egypt to scout for his finest player to integrate into his lineup for the AFCON qualification match against Guinea-Bissau this month, has made a stopover in Italy to see the match between Osimhen’s club and Lookman’s Atalanta. Following an unexpected 1-0 loss to Lazio, Napoli will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Atalanta in the Serie A round 26. The Orobici, on the other hand, aim to put an end to their three-game winless run.

However, the ex-manager of Venezuela will check on his star players during the match to make sure they’re committed to representing their country and demonstrate that he appreciates his players. As the camp opens in less than two weeks, the manager, who is anticipated to have a selection challenge in his roster for the Super Eagles match against West Africa’s Atlantic coast side, given a number of Nigerian players exhibiting an exceptional exhibition throughout the world, will finally name a selection best for the tie.

