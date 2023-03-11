Sports

Eagles coach storms Naples to watch Osimhen, Lookman clash

Super Eagles head coach José Peseiro is in Naples for the match between SSC Napoli and Atalanta BC. On Saturday, two Nigerian internationals, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will duke it out from opposite sides at the Diego Maradona Stadium in the Serie A round 26. After three straight losses to Costa Rica, Portugal, and Algeria, coach Peseiro has been working nonstop to turn around his team’s fortunes.

The 62-year-old manager, who has been to England, Nigeria, and Egypt to scout for his finest player to integrate into his lineup for the AFCON qualification match against Guinea-Bissau this month, has made a stopover in Italy to see the match between Osimhen’s club and Lookman’s Atalanta. Following an unexpected 1-0 loss to Lazio, Napoli will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Atalanta in the Serie A round 26. The Orobici, on the other hand, aim to put an end to their three-game winless run.

However, the ex-manager of Venezuela will check on his star players during the match to make sure they’re committed to representing their country and demonstrate that he appreciates his players. As the camp opens in less than two weeks, the manager, who is anticipated to have a selection challenge in his roster for the Super Eagles match against West Africa’s Atlantic coast side, given a number of Nigerian players exhibiting an exceptional exhibition throughout the world, will finally name a selection best for the tie.

Sports

National Stadium Reform: No going back on eviction notice –Nesiama

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The co-chairman of the Ministerial Committee to implement the recommendations of the Task Force on the reformation of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, has told New Telegraph that there would be no going back on the latest ultimatum given to illegal occupants at the stadium. Speaking with our correspondent, the […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles tie with Lesotho shaky over Covid-19

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

The March 30th 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Lesotho looks doubtful following the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases in the African country. Lesotho Football Association, LeFA has announced an immediate suspension of football activities in the Mountain Kingdom due to the surging number of reported COVID-19 cases and […]
Sports

Women footballers as romantic as other ladies – Ex-Falcons star, Mbachu

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Stella Mbachu is arguably the fastest Super Falcons player; with her speed and skills, she dominated matches for Nigeria during the glorious era of women’s football in the country. In this exclusive interview with AJIBADE OLUSESAN, the former Pelican Stars winger expressed sadness at the terrible fortune of the league. However, she praised the Flamingos […]

