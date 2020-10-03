Eagles coordinator aims dig at Saka over Nigeria snub

Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal has played down the decision of Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka to represent England instead of Nigeria at international level. The former Eagles defender said that losing Bukayo to Three Lions was not a blow to Nigeria. Nigeria lost hopes in getting the player to represent the Super Eagles when the Arsenal youngster was included in Garrett Southgate’s squad to face Wales, Belgium, and Denmark this month.

The ex-international said Gernot Rohr has a lot of options in Saka’s position and sees no reason his decision to represent England should be a problem for Nigeria. “We have players that are doing well in that position; the likes of Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu are good players can play in that position.” “Chukwueze is also doing very well at the moment and I can tell you that he will start games every week at Arsenal because he has good records as well.”

He told brila. net Pascal however advised Saka to think about his decision carefully, before committing himself totally to the Three Lions of England. “He is young, he has time on his side, so I will advise him to think about it carefully and learn from others that were used and dumped. “It’s not about the invitation alone; he should know that playing at major tournaments is important too,” he said.

