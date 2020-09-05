Eagles Coordinator, PASCAL: No player can say I demanded money from him

…says Osimhen, others’ll down Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia in Austria

Super Eagles General Coordinator Patrick Pascal has said the team will defeat Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia when they clash in international friendly matches next month while declaring that no national team player can accuse him of using his position to demand for money.

There have been accusations of technical crew and members of backroom staff of the national team pestering Super Eagles players for money and other valuables which usually lead to victimization and breakdown of mutual respect within the camp. However, Pascal who is also a former national team player said such development is ugly but had been exterminated from the Eagles since coach Gernot Rohr took over. He told our correspondent in an interview that as the coordinator of the Eagles, he had not witnessed any situation where players accused any of the members of the technical crew and backroom staff of demanding or collecting gratification from him.

He said he understood the implication of such behaviour and how it had ruined the national team in the past; and as such would not have indulged in such act which is capable of damaging his reputation and undermine his work in the team. “I challenge any player who may say I have collected or demanded a kobo from him since I was named coordinator of the Super Eagles. We have been professional in all our dealings with these players; we have played this game before and we know how to relate with these boys and they usually show us respect because we have not gone beyond our mandate. If you speak with all of the players we have worked with, they will tell you Mr. Pascal will never ask for any favour from us.

“Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, I have spoken with many of these players, because we also need to encourage them especially when all football matters were suspended when the sickness started. This is the kind of relationship we enjoy with them.

There might have been situations where members of staff demanded money from the players in the past, I don’t know but it has not happened since we got here,” he said. The Eagles have been scheduled to play friendly matches with Cote d’Ivoire on October 9 and four days later they will take on Tunisia. These are former African champions but Pascal believes players like Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze could take the two countries to the cleaners. He said: “We don’t take any match lightly whether a friendly or a competitive game; we have very good players in the team, these guys are young and still developing. The two countries are former champions and playing against them is good as we prepare for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

“Don’t forget most of our players are playing in top leagues across the world; we had Osimhem who just moved to Napoli in a record signing and you should know he is a striker that everyone across the world is taking notice of. He scored two goals in our last international match we expect to see him continue that scoring spree when we resume for the two matches.”

