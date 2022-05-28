Sports

Eagles defender set for record transfer

Posted on

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is on the verge of breaking the transfer record in Scotland after he was linked with a move far in excess of £25 Million pounds. According to SkySports, Premier League club Aston Villa want to sign Bassey, who is also wanted by clubs in the German Bundesliga. It is further understood it would take a bid in excess of £25m – the current record received by a Scottish club when Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal – to bring Rangers to the negotiating table over a potential sale. Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a big admirer of the Nigerian international, having lured him to Glasgow him from Leicester City for around £230,000 two years ago, and Villa are trying to pursue a deal quickly to stave off competition from elsewhere. Sky Sports has been told Bassey is settled at Ibrox but would be open to talking to Villa about a possible move to the Midlands.

However, it is understood Rangers do not want to sell the 22-year-old, who made 50 appearances across all competitions and was named in the Europa League team of the season following the club’s run to the final. Bassey, who can play left-back or centre-back, also produced several man-of-the-match performances as Rangers won the Scottish Cup. Rangers have made it clear to every club that have enquired about Bassey that they will not allow him to leave on the cheap and are under no pressure to sell the highly-rated youngster. The Ibrox side’s previous club record fee earned was £16m for academy graduate Nathan Patterson, who joined Everton in January.

 

