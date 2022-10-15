Eagles demand showdown talks with new NFF boss over bonuses

…threaten to boycott Costa Rica, Portugal friendlies

Reach terms of payment with team, Elaho tells Gusau

…ex-international says new board has six months to prove self

Super Eagles players have demanded a showdown talk with the new board of the Nigeria Football Federation over the backlog of match bonuses and allowances they are being owed. Saturday Telegraph has learnt that the players are becoming increasingly angry over the refusal of the federation to clear the outstanding bonuses and allowances which have run into 12 matches.

A member of the Eagles backroom staff told our correspondent that some of the players called the new President of the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau, to congratulate him on his victory at the election but they have also spoken to him about the need to use his new position to raise their condition of service to the nation. The source said many of the players are very angry and they are instigating one another to initiate a boycott of matches so as to force the NFF to pay their money.

“It is true that the players are being owed match bonuses and allowances; it is also true that many of them are becoming angry and one of them even told me that they may refuse to step out for the matches against Portugal and Costa Rica if they are unable to get commitment from the new NFF board. “They will meet with the president and a meeting has been arranged in that regard.

Captain Ahmed Musa is a very close friend of the new NFF boss and he is doing everything to calm the players down. Many of the players are also very familiar with Gusau; he looks like a man we can easily work with and Musa has already conveyed the commitment of the federation leadership to meet with the players for robust discussion,” the source said.

Meanwhile, ex-international Friday Elaho has urged the NFF boss to open up to the players about the financial position of the federation and reach an agreement with them on how he will offset the outstanding debt. “I think it is part of the asset and liabilities a new board will inherit and he has to be sincere with the players about how he plans to settle the debt. It is not something he can clear at once, it is going to be gradual but he must be truthful unless he will fail. These players have laboured for the country and they deserve their pay; it is unfortunate that the last board failed in its responsibilities to the footballers but he must choose to prove that it is a new era by showing to them that their welfare will be taken care of,” he said.

Elaho said Gusau and his new board have limited time to prove to Nigerians they are going to revive football in the country. He lamented that they inherited a football that is complete comatose and Nigerians are watching to see how the new men will jabthe game out of the coma. He urged Nigerians to give the new board breathing space, saying decisions and actions taken by the new helmsmen will determine how far the game will go in the country.

He said the revival of the local leagues should top the agenda of the new board, saying Gusau and his men must do everything to make the premier league attractive to Nigerians and acceptable to the corporate bodies “As a patriotic Nigerian, I have to be hopeful that the new board will perform and revive our football. Football is almost dead in this country, and we have to give support to the new guys in charge to revive it. They have to settle down as quickly as possible because Nigerians are quite impatient when it comes to football.

“As a matter of priority, Gusau must do everything to bring back the glory of our league. The success of any country in football is measured by the standard of its league. The fans must come back to the stadiums; the sponsors have to return and our league has to be on TV, this is what their focus should be,” he said.

