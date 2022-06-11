Sports

Eagles deserve win over Sierra Leone, coach begs for more time

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has appealed for more time to build a formidable team despite Nigeria’s 2-1 victory against Sierra Leone in their opening fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The three-time African champions had to stage a first-half comeback after they fell a goal behind within 11 minutes of play. Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen scoring as Nigeria recorded their first victory under Peseiro.

However, considering the gulf in quality between both sides, one would have expected the Leone Star to get a proper mauling. But it was not the case as the Sierra Leoneans went about their duties unafraid. Nigeria could have scored more than two, but the continuous issue of profligacy in front of goal reared its ugly head again as Nigeria missed several opportunities. Speaking after the game, Peseiro shared his elation with the victory, but he agreed that the West-African giants were not at their best. “We are better than Sierra Leone in this game, we deserve to win,” Peseiro told reporters after the game as quoted by Pulse.

“We changed the setup in the second half, I think it was only the last 10 minutes our opponent had some good moments. “We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work.” Peseiro also defended his decision to start two natural midfielders in Iwobi and Joe Aribo, insisting he picks his starting XI according to the game plan. “I can play any player, I make the final decision. If I ask you, to give me your XI, it will be different from others,” Peseiro continued. “I believe in my players, it’s my responsibility to select the players according to our plans.” “We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Injured Leicester defender, Soyuncu, out for three months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out for up to three months with an abductor tear. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while away on international duty with Turkey and subsequently missed Leicester’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, reports Sky Sports. Soyuncu had a scan over the weekend which revealed the extent of the […]
Sports

Jang, Wase, Super Eagle’s Captain Musa to kick-off Plateau Peace Tourney

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representating Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has said the former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa will kick off the Plateau North Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament. […]
Sports

UEFA League: ‘We made it too easy’ – Klopp …as Liverpool outclassed by Real Madrid in first leg

Posted on Author Reporter

*Foden scores late winner as Man City edge Dortmund Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool made it “too easy” for Real Madrid to win the quarter-final first leg between the sides, but feels Mohamed Salah’s goal offers his side a lifeline in the return game at Anfield. The Reds were largely second best throughout an entertaining game […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica