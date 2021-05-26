Sports

Eagles don’t need Ighalo again –Finidi

Former Nigeria international Finidi George has said Al-Shabab forward Odion Ighalo is no longer needed in the Super Eagles as young players are emerging. According to the former Super Eagles star, Rohr who considered recalling Ighalo while he was playing for Manchester United should rather give chances to new players. Ighalo announced his retirement from national team after the AFCON 2019 where he finished as top scorer as Super Eagles won bronze medal. “I don’t really think they need him [ Ighalo],” Finidi said on Sports Buffet on Elegbete TV on if Ighalo’s return.

“They have Ahmed Musa already who has played two World Cups and Nations Cups, he should be a key figure, he’s a player that players should look up to. Ighalo, who now plays for Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia has young strikers in top form in top European Leagues such as Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simy Nwankwo, Paul Onuachu and others to fight for places with.

“What Rohr should do is look at a first team player that others respect and in difficult times they can look up to and listen to and put as captain. I don’t know if Musa will be a key figure on the pitch but look at a starter in Ndidi, he’s playing well regularly and other players are seeing that he’s someone they can respect.

