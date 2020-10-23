Eagles drops to 32 in FIFA rankings

The unimpressive performances of the Super Eagles in their last international matches reflected in their latest rating in the latest FIFA rankings as they dropped three places.

Nigeria are now 32nd in the latest in the rating for the month of October released on Thursday.

Last month, Gernot Rohr’s men were rated the 29th best team in the world. However, they dropped three places as a consequence of their contrasting results in the October international fixtures.

The Super Eagles lost 1-0 to reigning African champions Algeria, before settling for a 1-1 draw against Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles.

After these results, the West Africans are now fourth in Africa behind 2019 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up, Senegal, who accrued 1549 points, Tunisia [1507] and reigning African champions, the Desert Foxes who garnered 1488 points.

Nigeria’s opponent in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualification, Sierra Leone, dropped a place to be classified as the 120th best team in the world with 1151 points.

2022 Afcon hosts Cameroon are 53rd globally and eighth on the continent, while Mohamed Salah’s Egypt occupy the 52nd spot.

Qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the play-offs for the UEFA Euro 2021 and UEFA Nations League ties were determinants in the rankings.

Belgium, 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France, Brazil, England and Portugal occupy the first to fifth positions respectively.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on 26 November 2020.

