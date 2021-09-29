Sports

Eagles first cap excites’ Terem Moffi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lorient forward Terem Moffi admits he was left “speechless” when he joined up with the Nigeria squad for the first time in June. His debut in a friendly against Cameroon came after a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, which saw him score 14 league goals in his first season in France.

“It’s been very surreal – obviously I never thought this was going to be happen so soon,” the 22-year-old told BBC Sport Africa. “I recall my first time in the Super Eagles with these top players. I took a step back and wondered if it’s the same players that I wanted to have pictures with that I was [there] with. “It was crazy.

You see Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, senior man Kelechi Iheanacho – it’s impossible.” After two appearances in back-to-back friendlies against Cameroon, Moffi made his competitive debut in September’s 2-1 win in Cape Verde as the Super Eagles consolidated their Group C lead in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

StarTimes continues UEFA Nations League broadcast today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

StarTimes will on Monday (today) continue airing the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League matches live and in HD on its sports channels, as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application.   Since the return of the competition, fans have enjoyed exciting encounter between maiden winner Portugal and the 2018 World Cup runnersup, Croatia with other games […]
Sports

Barca President, Executive Board resign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday rather than await a fans’ vote of confidence on his future at the club. The rest of the board of directors have stepped down alongside Bartomeu, and an election will be scheduled within the next 90 days to appoint a new president, reports ESPN. “It’s a […]
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in thriller

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham *Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to fire Manchester United past fierce rivals Liverpool in a pulsating FA Cup fourth-round tie. Mohamed Salah’s clever finish gave Liverpool the lead, only for breakaway goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to turn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica