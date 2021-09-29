Eagles first cap excites’ Terem Moffi

Lorient forward Terem Moffi admits he was left “speechless” when he joined up with the Nigeria squad for the first time in June. His debut in a friendly against Cameroon came after a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1, which saw him score 14 league goals in his first season in France.

“It’s been very surreal – obviously I never thought this was going to be happen so soon,” the 22-year-old told BBC Sport Africa. “I recall my first time in the Super Eagles with these top players. I took a step back and wondered if it’s the same players that I wanted to have pictures with that I was [there] with. “It was crazy.

You see Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, senior man Kelechi Iheanacho – it’s impossible.” After two appearances in back-to-back friendlies against Cameroon, Moffi made his competitive debut in September’s 2-1 win in Cape Verde as the Super Eagles consolidated their Group C lead in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

