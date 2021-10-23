Eagles’ former media officer, Alaiya, begins final journey

Friends and family members will, tomorrow, hold a service of songs for late Super Eagles’ former Media Officer, Ben Omokagbor Alaiya, who died recently after a brief illness. According to the President, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, the service of songs will hold at Beautiful Gate Parish, Praise Hill Estate, Arepo, from 3.00 p.m. Ubani, who disclosed that the Alaiya family has started preparations for final rites for the late Editor-in-Chief of SportsDay Newspapers, enjoined friends and associates of the late journalist to turn up for the event.

Alaiya, who was Super Eagles’ media officer from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness. According to Alaiya’s family, the deceased’s grave would be dug on October 28, while the body would be laid to rest on October 30 in Ososo, Edo State.

