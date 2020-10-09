Eagles’ friendlies Live on Dstv, Gotv

The Super Eagles team return to action with series of exhilarating friendlies this week live on DStv and GOtv. Nigeria and Algeria will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on Friday night at 7:20pm on SS La Liga and SS Football in an international friendly.

The contest will help prepare both sides ahead of their return to competitive action next month in the AFCON qualifiers. The Super Eagles will be without the services of three of its star midfielders; Napoli attacker, Osimhen, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo and holding midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi for Friday’s contest, but a strong squad still includes the likes of Chukwueze, Iwobi, Omeruo and Captain, Ahmed Musa.

Both parties have clashed on 20 occasions in the past with Nigerian coming up shinning with nine victories and four draws, while Algeria has seven victories. This clash has been a recurring battle in recent years as the Super Eagles got a win and a second leg draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup against Algeria.

Up next, Nigeria will play another friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday 13 October at 7:20pm, live on SS La Liga and SS Football, before resuming their AFCON qualification campaign at home to Sierra Leone on November 8 ahead of the reverse match eight days later

