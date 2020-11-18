Sports

Eagles fumble again, hold Leone Stars in Freetown

Super Eagles of Nigeria again failed to defeat the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone as they forced their host to a goalless draw in Freetown.

Nigerians were expecting their darling team to beat the Stars on their soil after the Eagles surrendered a 4-0 lead in Benin five days ago as the first leg ended 4-4.

 

With the draw, the Gernot Rohr-led team still maintain top position in Group L of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifer with their host, maintaining third position with three points from four games. Eagles have eight points while Leone Stars have three

Benin Republic at the moment are breathing down the Super Eagles neck after securing four points from their two-leg encounter with Lesotho cement their second position with seven points, just one behind Nigeria.

The qualifiers continue next year as the Super Eagles look forward to securing qualifications for the Championships scheduled for Cameroon

