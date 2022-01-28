Sports

Eagles gave their all –Media Officer Raji

Super Eagles media officer, Babafemi Raji, has said he would have loved the team to win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations title as a birthday gift for him, but he will be contented with the performance of the players in Cameroon. Raji who celebrated his birthday in Cameroon on January 14, was actually looking forward to the team winning the trophy as he declared his ambition to his colleagues, but with the ouster of the Super Eagles, he is already looking forward to the future. “I won’t say I wasn’t disappointed that we are out of the competition,” Raji said.

“In fact, since I returned to Nigeria, I have been thinking of what really happened, but seriously, the players really gave their all. “I am happy that the players showed a lot of professionalism and I am sure they will be ready to return to winning ways when Ghana come calling for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against in March. “I love working with these players and I am sure we are going to get it right against Ghana and also qualify for the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.” Eagles defeated Egypt 1-0, beat Sudan 3-1 and also defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0 in the preliminary to amass 9 full points before losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the last 16 encounter.

 

Our Reporters

