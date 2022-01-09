Sports

Eagles get $5,000 bonus

Super Eagles will be paid a bonus of $5,000 each for a win in the group stage of the AFCON in Cameroon with the amount reviewed upwards by the knockout rounds of the tournament.

The Eagles will open their AFCON campaign Tuesday against Egypt in Garoua, before they take on Sudan on January 15 and four days later they complete their first round against Guinea Bissau.

 

The NFF have applied for an intervention fund from the Federal Government to finance both the AFCON and 2022 World Cup campaigns. It would be recalled that it took more than a year before the Eagles were paid their outstanding bonus for finishing third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

 

