Eagles get two outstanding match bonuses

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid the Super Eagles players, two of the outstanding bonuses its owing the players during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers according to reports emanating from their camp in Austria on Wednesday morning.

The core of the players invited for the double header international friendly matches against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon dropped out due to injury but reports suggested that the withdrawal was because of the backlogs of unpaid bonuses. In the two friendly matches played against Cameroon, the three-time African champions recorded one loss and a draw, with performances that never go down well with Nigeria football lovers.

The report added that the NFF is already processing another bonus for two matches with the Central Bank of Nigeria. Nigeria’s Super Eagles next match will be against Mexico in another international friendly in the United States in July. The team will begin their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in September against Liberia and Cape Verde.

