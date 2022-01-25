Eagles goalie Maduka Okoye gets death threats

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been receiving death threats since the elimination of Nigeria at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Nigeria lost 1-0 to Tunisia in the round of 16 game played at the Garoua centre, with some people accusing Maduka of selling the game.

Since the match, some individuals have taken to the Instagram handle of the goalkeeper to drop some nasty comments.

“You are not a good goal keeper, please go and learn,” an aggrieved fan wrote. Ia_isle wrote: “Maduka you no go live long na you sell this Afcon” as another comment from clifford_marius “Guy…e no go better 4 u…I pray say u no go see next month…na for plane crash u go die.”

Pelexoflagos01: “Maduka Okoye God go punish you and ur family, ur incompetence cost us Afcon,” and frossh001 said: “see your life girls have ruined your career, no shot on target since the start of nation cup just this simple shot you couldn’t keep it,” among other comments.

This will be the second player facing similar death threat after their team’s elimination from the AFCON with Sierra Leone fans almost destroyed the house of Sierra Leone star striker Kei Kamara in Freetown.

The fans were stopped from destroying Kamara’s house in Freetown, after he missed a crucial penalty as the Leone Stars crashed out of the AFCON 2021. Sierra Leone lost 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their final group game on Thursday night thanks to Pablo Ganet’s goal.

With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Sierra Leone were awarded a penalty after Ganet brought down Issa Kallon in the box. Kamara stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his effort brilliantly saved by Equatorial Guinea keeper Jesus Owono in 85 minutes.

A draw would have been enough for Sierra Leone to qualify to the round of 16 as one of the third best placed teams.

The game then degenerated as the Sierra Leone side lost their discipline which saw Kwame Quee getting sent off in the 90th minute. Following the team’s exit, angry fans stormed the Freetown home of Kamara in their attempt to unleash mayhem, but security operatives were quick to respond

