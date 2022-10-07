Eagles’ goalie problem: Shorunmu vows to look inwards

Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has said the technical crew will scout for more goalkeepers in the Nigeria Professional Football League to address the seeming crisis in that department of the team. There have been series of errors coming from the current top two goalkeepers in the team, Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, leading to Nigeria’s elimination in the Round-of-16 at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Recently in the friendly games played against Algeria, it was the same situation with Nigerians calling on the technical crew to look for a better goalkeeper for the team.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos by our correspondent, Shorunmu said getting the best out of these goalkeepers is not going to be a day job. “We need to look inward in our league,” he said. “But it is not just an overnight thing for them to take over from those foreign-based players that we have at the moment.”

Meanwhile, former national team goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, said there must be healthy competition in the goalkeeping department. The current Kwara United number one said there must be healthy rivalry in the team. He added; “There must be healthy competition, those there at the moment must have that confidence because, without that, it is going to affect other goalkeepers, “Also back up your goalkeeper, even when they make mistakes, doing that, will give others the confidence needed whenever they are c a l l e d upon.”

