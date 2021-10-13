Eagles’ goalie’s value shoots up, worths €1m

Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has seen his market value risen to €1 million, according to Transfermark, the highest mark the Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper has ever hit. Okoye’s profile has been on the rise since the youngster became a Nigerian international.

The German-born goalie made his debut for the Super Eagles against Brazil in October 2019 when he was valued at €150,000 and still struggling at Fortuna Dusseldorf. Okoye switched to Sparta Rotterdam in 2020 and has since become the number one goalkeeper for the Super Eagles. The 22-year-old was in goal, keeping a clean sheet as the three-time Afcon kings defeated the Central African Republic in Douala on Sunday. With Okoye now bearing a valuation of €1 million, only 19 goalkeepers born in 1999 and after have a higher market value than the native Rhinelander.

The rise in estimation for Okoye would be good news to Sparta, as the Eredivisie side has never sold a goalkeeper for a million euros. The shot-stopper was previously linked with a move to Ajax, but he inked a longterm extension to his contract that will see him stay in Rotterdam until 2025.

