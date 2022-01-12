Sports

Eagles have fired warning signals to all teams –Okocha

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Ex-international Austin Okocha has hailed the Super Eagles for defeating Egypt in their African Cup of Nations opener, saying the team has fired the warning to other competitors about their seriousness to claim the title.

 

ΩThe 1994 winner of the tournament praised “This is the kind of Super Eagles that we all want; they have shown how determined they are, they showed seriousness and commitment throughout the game and I have to specially praise the coach for putting out such a team

 

The Eagles have beaten one of the favorites for the title and what they have done with this performance is that they have sent a warning to other competitors that they mean business, so anyone that want to play against us now will have to take us seriously,” he said. The former PSG of France star rated Moses Simon high and considered him as the Eagles’ best on the pitch. He also had good words for Sunday Awoniyi who started in the attack alongside the goal scorer Kelechi Iheanacho.

 

“It was a generally good performance for all of the players; Awoniyi was unlucky not to have scored when his effort hit the woodwork and you could also see that a defender (Ola Aina) fired that shot that almost resulted in a goal. “

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Report: Man United board decide to sack Solskjær at emergency meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Joel Glazer agrees to decision after 4-1 loss to Watford • Parting of ways set to be termed as mutual agreement Manchester United’s board decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær at an emergency meeting on Saturday night and Joel Glazer, the co-chairman who heads the American family’s ownership, has agreed to rubber-stamp the […]
Sports

Serena withdraws from US Open due to torn hamstring

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs’ Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a severe coronavirus outbreak at the north London club. Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Rennes. Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica