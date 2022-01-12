Eagles have fired warning signals to all teams –Okocha

Ex-international Austin Okocha has hailed the Super Eagles for defeating Egypt in their African Cup of Nations opener, saying the team has fired the warning to other competitors about their seriousness to claim the title.

ΩThe 1994 winner of the tournament praised “This is the kind of Super Eagles that we all want; they have shown how determined they are, they showed seriousness and commitment throughout the game and I have to specially praise the coach for putting out such a team

The Eagles have beaten one of the favorites for the title and what they have done with this performance is that they have sent a warning to other competitors that they mean business, so anyone that want to play against us now will have to take us seriously,” he said. The former PSG of France star rated Moses Simon high and considered him as the Eagles’ best on the pitch. He also had good words for Sunday Awoniyi who started in the attack alongside the goal scorer Kelechi Iheanacho.

“It was a generally good performance for all of the players; Awoniyi was unlucky not to have scored when his effort hit the woodwork and you could also see that a defender (Ola Aina) fired that shot that almost resulted in a goal. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...