Eagle’s Height Properties and Investment LTD Announce Disclaimer of Three Staff

LAGOS/Nigeria: The Management of Eagle’s Height Properties and Investment LTD, had announced a disclaimer against three of its former staff, asking the General Public, clients and customers not to deal with any of them in the name of the company, as they are no longer with their staff.

 

 

According to statement made by the company, the named staff are, Mrs Ann Annams-Elem, who was head of company’s Real Estate Co-operative Housing Society, Mrs Oluwaseun Famodimu, Secretary and Admin and Mr Charles Chukwuka Ezeajuna, GM Asaba Branch.

 

The statement further stated that the above named persons have ceased to be staff of the company on 31 December, 2021 and 18 January, 2022 respectively.
It added that any person who deals with them in the name of or representatives of the company does so at his or her own risk.

 

It warned that by this announcement the company absorbs itself of any responsibility.

 

“Henceforth, any person who deals with them in the name or as a representative of the company does so at his/her own risk.”

 

“The company by this NOTICE/PUBLICATION absolves itself of any responsibility or culpability in any act or omission done by them.”

 

News

Mbaka’s assessment of Umahi’s govt wrong – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, under the aegis of the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has described the recent assessment of Governor Dave Umahi’s performance in the state by the founder and Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, as against the realities on ground in the state. This was as the group warned […]
News

Trump Organisation: Top executive charged with tax crimes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former US President Donald Trump’s company and its finance chief have been charged with tax-related crimes. Allen Weisselberg, 73, turned himself in to New York authorities on Thursday. He was later charged with concealing $1.7m (£1.2m) worth of income. Prosecutors say the 15-year-long scheme helped executives evade taxes by giving benefits, such as rent […]
News

Van Taylor Reflects On His Mission To Eradicate Poverty In Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some businesspeople desire success and wealth for their personal gain. In contrast, others take their fortunes and use them to make positive changes in the world. Philanthropists have been actively campaigning to make the world a better place for centuries. Today, philanthropy is viewed as one of the most laudable endeavors a wealthy person can […]

