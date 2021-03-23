Sports

Eagles hold first full training session today

…as more players hit camp

 

Super Eagles will undertake their first full training session today as the Lagos camp of the team is bubbling with the arrival of more players on Monday, New Telegraph can report.
The early arrivals in camp attended a gym session on Monday in Lagos
According to the media officer of the team Babafemi Raji, coach Gernot Rohr will have the opportunity of working with more players Tuesday morning ahead of their
AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho. Genk striker Paul Onuachu and Alex Iwobi from Everton were among the latest players to report to the Eko Hotel camp of the Eagles in Lagos on Monday.
Chidozie Awaziem and Adekunle Adeleke had also arrived in camp as at press time.

And according to Raji, more players including Leicester City stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi as well Victor Osimhen were being expected.
Onuachu’s arrival is a big surprise as several Belgian clubs have stopped their players from international duty on account of concerns over the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ahmed Musa, Ola Aina, William Ekong, Henry Onyekuru, Semi Ajayi, Oghenekaro Etebo and Shehu Abdullahi were the first set of players to hit camp.

 

The team are due to depart for Benin Republic Thursday.

The match will be played on Saturday in Porto-Novo with the home team needing a win to qualify for the AFCON, while a point will qualify group leaders Nigeria

