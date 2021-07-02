Sports

EAGLES IN AMERICA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC) Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United) Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC) Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Sunday Adetunji (Rivers United)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON finals: Eagles are favourites, but won’t be easy, says Dosu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medalist Dosu Joseph has admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the favourites for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations but was quick to add that it will not be an easy challenge. The three-time AFCON champions finished top of their qualifying group with four wins and two draws. The […]
Sports

Lagos SWAN Elections: Edoreh, Oyeleke, Oshundun endorse Tobe-Chukwu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The campaign team of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu got a major boost at the weekend as two former chairmen of the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Fred Edoreh, and Niyi Oyeleke together with the incumbent Chairman, Debo Oshundun, endorsed the candidature of the versatile broadcaster in her quest to become the […]
Sports

EPL: Rumble on the Bridge as Chelsea, Man City clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

South West London is the stage for the standout fixture of the new football calendar year when two of the biggest names in the English game, Chelsea and Manchester City collide. Frank Lampard whose side, Chelsea is the host team, welcomes another longtime rival from the North Eastern part of England in Manchester City coached […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica