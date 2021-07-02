EAGLES IN AMERICA

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC) Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United) Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC) Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Sunday Adetunji (Rivers United)
Related Articles
AFCON finals: Eagles are favourites, but won’t be easy, says Dosu
1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medalist Dosu Joseph has admitted that the Super Eagles are one of the favourites for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations but was quick to add that it will not be an easy challenge. The three-time AFCON champions finished top of their qualifying group with four wins and two draws. The […]
Lagos SWAN Elections: Edoreh, Oyeleke, Oshundun endorse Tobe-Chukwu
The campaign team of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu got a major boost at the weekend as two former chairmen of the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Fred Edoreh, and Niyi Oyeleke together with the incumbent Chairman, Debo Oshundun, endorsed the candidature of the versatile broadcaster in her quest to become the […]
EPL: Rumble on the Bridge as Chelsea, Man City clash
South West London is the stage for the standout fixture of the new football calendar year when two of the biggest names in the English game, Chelsea and Manchester City collide. Frank Lampard whose side, Chelsea is the host team, welcomes another longtime rival from the North Eastern part of England in Manchester City coached […]
