Eagles’ in-form stars must double efforts

The restart fever is still gripping the sports community as I write this piece. Team Chairmen of the Nigeria Football Professional League outfits held a meeting during the week on the best way forward in the round leather game. A total of 17 out of the 20 teams voted for a points-per-game format to determine the winner of the current season. This decision brings a change in the league table placing and the brouhaha is still unfolding on a daily basis as an official position is yet to come out from the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company. It was learnt that the NFF, LMC and some stakeholders also held a meeting during the week over how to decide the country’s representatives in the continental competitions next term. I wrote on this last week and even now, events are still unfolding and the final decision will be evaluated objectively here. However, Nigerian players are gradually standing up to be counted in their respective clubs.

The exploits of Super Eagles players between 1992 and 1998 have always been a reference point and so it was not a surprise that Nigerians tagged this period as the golden generation. The Eagles won the Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time outside Nigeria in 1994, qualified for the World Cup same year for the first time, won the Olympic football event gold in 1996 and also qualified for the France ’98 World Cup. During this period, Taribo West played for Inter and AC Milan, Victor Ikpeba was with Monaco, Samson Siasia in Nantes, Celestine Babayaro moved from Anderlecht to Chelsea, Nwankwo Kanu featured for Ajax, AC Milan and Arsenal, Finidi George and Tijani Babangida were also in Ajax, Stephen Keshi in Anderlecht, Emmanuel Amuneke in Barcelona, Daniel Amokachi featured for Everton and Bekistas, Joseph Yobo was in Everton, Yakubu Aiyegbeni was prolific in the English Premier League, scoring over 20 goals every season while star man, Austin Okocha, was in PSG. Aside from playing in these top teams they commanded respect and some of them captained their respective teams. Also during the period, Amuneke, Ikpeba and Kanu won the African Footballer of the Year title. In recent times, some players have been showing signs of replicating the feat achieved by the golden generation players.

Victor Osimhen has been outstanding in recent months in the colours of Lille FC of France. The 21-year old is the top striker of the team and he registered 18 goals with six assists in the last season. Till date, Osimhen is the most ‘wanted’ Super Eagles player based on his current form and ratings. Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli, Barcelona and Real Madrid are some of the top teams said to be interested in the Nigerian forward. Another player, Moses Simon, went on loan to Nantes of France but his brilliant run only recently earned him a permanent contract in the French club. He recorded nine goals and eight assists within the short spell he had with Nantes. Osimhen and Simon were voted the best players respectively in Lille and Nantes for the 2019/2020 season.

This is a remarkable feat worthy of commendation. There are other players making waves in the leagues abroad. Samuel Chukwueze is consistent with Villarreal just as Ramon Azeez is in the colours of Granada FC. In England, Wilfred Ndidi has been a key player for Leicester City in the past two years and his profile has continued to be on the rise. Ndidi is another player being sought after by top clubs in Europe. These rising Super Eagles stars need to keep up the momentum to be among the best in the world.

They should aspire to play in the top teams in Europe since this will further boost their respective careers. Osimhen and Simon should aspire to reclaim the best player awards next season while Ndidi, Chukwueze, Azeez and other Eagles stars should work hard to be the best in their respective teams.

To be number one in Africa, a player should be one of the best in his team. Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane are among the best players in Liverpool and that is why the two have been the best in Africa in the past three years. Nigeria is blessed with great talents but they must work hard in all areas to actualize their potential and become better in their careers so that by extension, the Super Eagles could be better and stronger on the continental and global stage.

