Eagles in showdown with NFF over unpaid AFCON bonuses

Members of the Super Eagles stars are spoiling for a showdown with top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid bonuses and allowances running into $17,500 (more than nine million Naira) bonus each for finishing third at last year’s AFCON in Egypt. This followed a revelation from a source in NFF that the Eagles are being owed bonuses for various matches.

 

This include the wins over Benin and Lesotho in 2021 AFCON qualifiers as well as appearance fees for the team’s last four friendlies against Ukraine, Brazil, Algeria and Tunisia.

 

“The boys are no longer smiling over the outstanding bonuses going back to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt,” the source who craved anonymity said.

 

“They have said their patience has run out and they will have to be paid these monies before the first match against Sierra Leone in Benin City on November 13.”

 

They are particularly miffed following news that the NFF has just received its $1million Covid-19 Palliatives from FIFA. Nigeria pipped Tunisia 1-0 to finish third at the 2019 AFCON. They also lead their qualifying group for next AFCON in Cameroon in 2022.

