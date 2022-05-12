Sports

Eagles invitation excites home-based players

Olorunleke, others vow to prove mettle

It was a battle finally won as eight home-based players were among the players invited by the Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf, ahead of the friendly games against the ‘A’ Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America. Yusuf invited two players each in each department of the game with two goalkeepers, Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United) and Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba) joining Maduka Okoye in the goalkeeping department.

Isa Ali (Remo Stars), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Babatunde Nosiru (Kwara United), Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC) and Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United) were the other players invited to fight for shirts. There has been call to look inward for a new goalkeeper especially with the below par performance of Maduka at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also Francis Uzoho, at the last FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana recently. All the players invited from the home front were all over the moon while promising to give it their all to justify their inclusion. Speaking about his invitation, former U-20 goalkeeper, Olorunleke, attributed his call up to the Super Eagles to God’s time and hard work.

“It really means a lot, it is an encouragement and this is just to believe that hard work pays and patience also has a lot to do in someone’s life. “This will really help me and I hope it will end well. Everything happens in God’s time, I’m a child of destiny, I believe all these while it has not happened, it has not been my time also as a professional player, you just have to calm down and remain focused.” Current highest goal scorer in the league, Ishaq Kayode, has stated that his maiden call-up to the national team has left him in cloud nine.

The forward stated: “It’s a dream come through and a rare opportunity to get this invitation and wear the green and white colours of Nigeria.” Another player happy with his invitation is Kwara United defence trojan, Isaiah Ejeh, who said with the inclusion of the homebased players in the team, as it will give a sense of inclusiveness to the league players and would spur them to give their best, knowing that national team selectors are watching.

 

Our Reporters

