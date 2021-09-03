Eagles kick off Qatar 2022 quest with victory over Lone Star

The Super Eagles kicked off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance with a relatively easy 2 – 0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Friday.

The heavy downpour which hit the nation’s commercial capital meant that the pitch was badly affected but this did not stop Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho from hitting the brace that took the Eagles to the top of the group.

Twenty-four hours earlier their Group C foes, Cape Verde had their jaws clipped by the Central African Republic (CAR) in the opening group game to leave both of them on a solitary point.

Nigeria’s next fixture takes place on Tuesday when they hit the road to play the island nation hoping for another win which would cement their grip of the group.

