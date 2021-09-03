Sports

Eagles kick off Qatar 2022 quest with victory over Lone Star

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Super Eagles kicked off their quest for a seventh World Cup appearance with a relatively easy 2 – 0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Friday.

The heavy downpour which hit the nation’s commercial capital meant that the pitch was badly affected but this did not stop Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho from hitting the brace that took the Eagles to the top of the group.

Twenty-four hours earlier their Group C foes, Cape Verde had their jaws clipped by the Central African Republic (CAR) in the opening group game to leave both of them on a solitary point.

Nigeria’s next fixture takes place on Tuesday when they hit the road to play the island nation hoping for another win which would cement their grip of the group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo to wear number seven for Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

*Cavani switches to 21 Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number seven shirt for Manchester United, the club has confirmed. The 36-year-old takes the number, which he wore in his first stint at Old Trafford, from Edinson Cavani – who moves to number 21, the same number the striker wears for the Uruguayan national team Ronaldo […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal beat Spurs in dramatic derby

Posted on Author Reporter

*Iheanacho scores hat-trick against sorry Blades *Brighton win at Southampton to boost survival bid Tottenham’s Erik Lamela scored a stunning ‘rabona’ goal but was later sent off as Arsenal came from behind to win a thrilling north London derby. Lamela’s wonderful strike put Spurs ahead but Martin Odegaard swept Arsenal level from Kieran Tierney’s cross. […]
Sports

Fury confirms showdown with Joshua for Aug 14

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

World Boxing Champion WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, has said his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug 14. In a video posted to Twitter, Fury said: “I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica