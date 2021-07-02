Sports

Eagles land in America for Mexico clash

The delegation of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America, for Saturday’s international friendly match taking place at the imposing Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as LA Coliseum. Organisers expect a full house at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum at Saturday’s match, which would make it the most-attended game globally since the restrictions that followed the corona virus pandemic which broke out last year. Nigeria’s delegation included 22 players and a number of officials, including the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, who honoured an invite by the Government of the State of Maryland in Baltimore on Wednesday, will join up with the contingent in Los Angeles on Friday. As a result of injury to goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the NFF had to fast-track National Exempt papers for Tottenham Hotspur of England U-23 goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi. He is expected in the team hotel in Los Angeles on Friday to beef up the goalkeeping department that has only Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, has now confirmed that the match will kick off at 8pm LA time on Saturday (4am in Nigeria on Sunday).

