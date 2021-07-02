Eagles land in America for Mexico clash

The delegation of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America, for Saturday’s international friendly match taking place at the imposing Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as LA Coliseum. Organisers expect a full house at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum at Saturday’s match, which would make it the most-attended game globally since the restrictions that followed the corona virus pandemic which broke out last year. Nigeria’s delegation included 22 players and a number of officials, including the NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, who honoured an invite by the Government of the State of Maryland in Baltimore on Wednesday, will join up with the contingent in Los Angeles on Friday. As a result of injury to goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, the NFF had to fast-track National Exempt papers for Tottenham Hotspur of England U-23 goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi. He is expected in the team hotel in Los Angeles on Friday to beef up the goalkeeping department that has only Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, has now confirmed that the match will kick off at 8pm LA time on Saturday (4am in Nigeria on Sunday).
Ndidi more valuable than Kante in transfer market
Super Eagles Eagles midfielder has been valued higher than Chelsea player N’golo Kante after his transfer market value has shot up to 60 Million Euros from 50 Million Euros, according to the latest update by transfermarkt. com T h i s new value has pushed the Leicester City star to among the Top 5 defensive […]
Sports Minister charges Kamaru Usman to develop Martial Art
Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has charged Kamaru Usman to use his clout to develop Martial Art in Nigeria. The Minister made this appeal on Friday when he hosted the champion in his office in Abuja. “Today we just hit another notch of excitement as a Ministry and as a country […]
Dare to inaugurate Real Madrid Academy Tuesday
History will be made on Tuesday in the Garden City of Port Harcourt as Minister of Youth and sports Development Sunday Dare will commission the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Rivers State Governor Nyisom Wike had invited the Minister to unveil the institution which was earlier billed for commissioning last year, but […]
