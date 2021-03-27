Sports

Eagles land in Benin, ready for Squirrels’ clash

Nigeria have arrived in Porto Novo for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Benin on Saturday by boat. After their arrival in the West African country, the three-time Afcon champions completed a mandatory coronavirus test and they moved to the Golden Tulip Le Diplomat hotel, where they will be residing.

The Super Eagles left Lagos in the morning through the Lagos State Waterways Authority boat jetty in Ikoyi with more than three vessels spotted conveying the team. They are expected to have a training session at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium on Friday evening before Saturday’s game. Nigeria have intensified preparations for the crucial match against the Squirrels with training sessions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, where they host Lesotho on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s side currently sit atop of Group L with eight points after four matches, and victory over secondplaced Benin would secure their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The last time the two teams met was at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in November 2019 for their first qualifying fixture, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu completing a 2-1 comeback win for the Super Eagles.

