Sports

Eagles leave for Benin today as players target victory

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Gov, Pinnick charge team to enjoy boat trip

The Super Eagles will leave Lagos for Porto Novo for their 2020 AFrican Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic slated for Saturday with playing beaming with confidence of clinching the AFCON ticket. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday confirmed that that the Eagles’ contingent will travel from Lagos by waterway to Porto Novo on Friday morning, where they will disembark and head to Cotonou by road to stay the night. The team moves to Porto Novo on Saturday morning and returns to Cotonou after the match.

The Eagles need to avoid defeat in Porto Novo to book their place in AFCON and the players have declared their readiness to get the job done. In an interview with our correspondent, defender defender Chidozie Awaziem said the Super Eagles want to make amends of their last error against Sierra Leone by ensuring the team comes back better and stronger against Benin Republic. “Based on the last performance we had in the games against Sierra Leone, we are hoping this time around to correct the mistake.

And we are hoping to get the victory in this game to make sure the team is qualified for the AFCON. Everyone is ready and we are all fit to fight and get the points,” he said. The same optimism shared by Fulham defender Ola Aina who revealed the determination of the Super Eagles to make their fans happy by securing victory in the qualifiers. “We have to play, we have to make the fans happy somehow, and hopefully that’s how we can win the games and hopefully qualify,” he said. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, and the President of the NFF have urged the Super Eagles to Enjoy their boat trip to Benin Republic today. Sanwo-Olu said the national team should relax and enjoy the beauty of Lagos via

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Hoodlums attack Complete Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The head office of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers in Okota, Lagos, Nigeria has been attacked by hoodlums.   The hoodlums seized on the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government in the wake of the violence and looting that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the […]
Sports

Aussie Open: Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serena Williams stormed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a gritty 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. The match was a big test for Williams, who was up against one of the few players on the women’s tour capable of matching her power from behind the baseline, reports […]
Sports

StarTimes to air Euro qualifiers friendlies, Nations League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels. With friendly games played on Wednesday, more matches will be aired on Thursday, four qualifying matches on Thursday while Nations League resumes on Saturday. Active subscribers can stream the matches and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica