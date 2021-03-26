Eagles leave for Benin today as players target victory

Gov, Pinnick charge team to enjoy boat trip

The Super Eagles will leave Lagos for Porto Novo for their 2020 AFrican Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic slated for Saturday with playing beaming with confidence of clinching the AFCON ticket. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday confirmed that that the Eagles’ contingent will travel from Lagos by waterway to Porto Novo on Friday morning, where they will disembark and head to Cotonou by road to stay the night. The team moves to Porto Novo on Saturday morning and returns to Cotonou after the match.

The Eagles need to avoid defeat in Porto Novo to book their place in AFCON and the players have declared their readiness to get the job done. In an interview with our correspondent, defender defender Chidozie Awaziem said the Super Eagles want to make amends of their last error against Sierra Leone by ensuring the team comes back better and stronger against Benin Republic. “Based on the last performance we had in the games against Sierra Leone, we are hoping this time around to correct the mistake.

And we are hoping to get the victory in this game to make sure the team is qualified for the AFCON. Everyone is ready and we are all fit to fight and get the points,” he said. The same optimism shared by Fulham defender Ola Aina who revealed the determination of the Super Eagles to make their fans happy by securing victory in the qualifiers. “We have to play, we have to make the fans happy somehow, and hopefully that’s how we can win the games and hopefully qualify,” he said. Meanwhile, Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, and the President of the NFF have urged the Super Eagles to Enjoy their boat trip to Benin Republic today. Sanwo-Olu said the national team should relax and enjoy the beauty of Lagos via

