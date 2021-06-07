Sports

Eagles, Lions’ Tuesday friendly mere training, not listed by FIFA

The rematch between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is just a training match, which will not affect the rating of the two teams, as the tie was not registered with the world football governing body FIFA as an international tie.

 

Cameroon beat Nigeria 1-0 in the first encounter last Friday in a match dominated by wasteful Super Eagles. Although the rematch is scheduled for tomorrow June 8 at the same Austria venue, the Media Officer of Super Eagles Femi Raji confirmed that the second tie is not important as the first one as this is not an official match since it was not registered with FIFA.

 

“It (Tuesday match) is just a mere training match; it is not a match registered as friendly within the FIFA calendar but the lads will still give their best because they want to convince the coach about their worth,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, ex-international Emmanuel Babayaro, said the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr should have used the friendly matches to expose more home-based players

