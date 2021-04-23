Sports

Eagles ‘ll win AFCON trophy, World Cup ticket –Osimhen

Napoli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared the Super Eagles have what it takes to be crowned African champions again and also qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Nigeria have booked their place in the delayed 2021 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon in January, while the three-time African champions will in June step up their qual- ification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “I think we’ve got everything we need to win the next AFCON and to go even more further to qualify for the World Cup,” Napoli striker told ESPN.

“Because this is a squad that has extremely wonderful talent, from the goalkeepers to the strikers, from the strikers to the bench. “Also, of course, we have a very good coach and technical staff that can prepare us well for each game as it comes.

“And I think for us we have individual players who can win games for us, the likes of Kelechi (Iheanacho), Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, myself, Paul (Onuachu) and the rest of the squad. “And I know, of course, that a lot is being expected from this team regardless of the fact that we’re young. “I think with what we got on our side, we can really go far as well as win the AFCON.” The Super Eagles will be aiming to end a sevenyear wait for a fourth continental title when Afcon kicks off next year.

