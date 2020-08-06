Sports

Eagles make Top 20 Most Valuable National Team in the world

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles, have been ranked as the 19th most valuable national team in the world and are also occupying 2nd position in Africa.
This is according to the latest news and development by Transfermarket who ranked the valuation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the region of €216.65 million.
Senegal are on top of the chart in Africa with valuation of €319.78m and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane being their biggest player so far.

England are rated as the most valuable national team in the world and they are being followed by France who are the current world champions.
Brazil are occupying third position on the table, while Germany are fourth with Belgium fifth on the table of most valuable national teams.

Nigeria international Wifred Ndidi who plays for Premier League side Leicester City is currently the country’s most valuable player after his market value increased by as much as €9 million from €36m to €45m.
According to FIFA last monthly ranking, Belgium is one, France two, Brazil three while England and Uruguay are ranked fourth and fifth in the world.
Senegal ranked 20th in the world are number one in Africa, Tunisia 27th in the world and two in Africa while Nigeria is 31st in the world and third in Africa.

