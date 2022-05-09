Eagles Manager: Time running out – Adepoju

Charles Ogundiya

Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, has said that time is running out as he called on the Nigeria Football Federation to get a manager for the Super Eagles as soon as possible before it is too late.

Speaking with our correspondent, Adepoju said the employment of a coach was taking too long and with matches coming soon, there was need for the new manager to settle down on time and start his work. He added that even though the new Manager would have been watching the players in their various clubs, it was important to be available to monitor situation back at home in Nigeria.

“The sooner we get a coach the better for us,” he said. “Time is running out and with qualifiers coming soon, we need to get the head coach. He needs to come down and start proper preparation.

“If a coach is not employed as soon as possible, that will be counter-productive, there is need to put that behind us and let the coach start his work with the team.” Apart from naming the assistant coaches for the team, there has been delay on the naming of the new head coach for the Super Eagles.

There have been several names mentioned as the new coach of the Super Eagles with Portuguese coach, José Peseiro, as the choice of the NFF. Others are Ernasto Valverde, Philip Cocu and Laurent Blanc.

