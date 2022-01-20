Sports

Eagles Media Officer hosts colleagues

With the Super Eagles already through to the second round of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the atmosphere in camp was calm allowing time for the Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, to play host to his colleague in celebration of his birthday which came up over the weekend. There was enough to eat and drink as we celebrated with the Brila FM Topmost Striker. It was an amazing get together for the Nigerian journalists here covering the tournament just as Raji also shed light on the daily operations of the team to the newsmen. There were plenty for guys to eat and drink. Happy birthday again to Raji.

 

Sports

I’m happy playing alongside Onuachu – Dessers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his happiness playing alongside national team colleague, Paul Onuachu, for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro over the weekend. Speaking with AOIFootball after helping his team secure a 2-1 win in the opening day of the new season away at Zulte Waregem, hailed the immediate impact of Onuachu […]
Sports

Serie A: 10-man Bologna hit back to stun Inter

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 10 men of Bologna staged a stunning comeback to deny Inter Milan the chance to move within a point of second-placed Lazio in Serie A. Musa Barrow struck the winner from inside the box late on, just six minutes after Musa Juwara equalised. Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring when he tapped in […]
Sports

Swiss pip Italy for World Cup ticket as Kane fires England to Qatar

Posted on Author Reporter

  European champions Italy missed out on automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in Belfast on Monday, ceding top spot in Group C to Switzerland who beat Bulgaria 4-0. The Italians needed to match Switzerland’s result to qualify directly but while Roberto Mancini’s side […]

