Eagles Media Officer hosts colleagues

With the Super Eagles already through to the second round of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the atmosphere in camp was calm allowing time for the Media Officer of the team, Babafemi Raji, to play host to his colleague in celebration of his birthday which came up over the weekend. There was enough to eat and drink as we celebrated with the Brila FM Topmost Striker. It was an amazing get together for the Nigerian journalists here covering the tournament just as Raji also shed light on the daily operations of the team to the newsmen. There were plenty for guys to eat and drink. Happy birthday again to Raji.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...