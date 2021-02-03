Sports

Eagles’ midfielder joins Spanish Segunda Division side

In order to secure more playing time, Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder , Ramon Azeez has decided to pitch his tent with Spanish Segunda side FC Cartagena. Azeez spent major part of last season in the treatment room which was responsible for losing his position in the starting eleven. Cartagena confirmed his acquisition via its social media handle late Monday night before the closure of winter transfer window.

“FC Cartagena SAD informs of the agreement reached today with the player Ramón Olamilekan Azeez and with Granada CF for the loan of the Spanish-Nigerian soccer player until the end of the season,” the club said. Azeez made 46 appearances for Granada and made headlines when he scored against Barcelona in the La Liga match.

