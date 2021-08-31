Eagles must avoid complacency against opponents – Omoruyi

As the Super Eagles prepare to kick start their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, veteran coach, Loveday Omoruyi, has warned the team to be tactical in their approach and avoid complacency as they face their opponents.

Gernot Rohr’s men begin their quest to qualify for a place in Qatar 2022 World Cup with a match against Leone Stars of Liberia on September 3, before locking horns with Blue Sharks o f Cape Verde four days later and Omoruyi believes seriousness and tactical approach on the part of the Eagles will give them victory over their fellow West Africans.

He noted that the technical crew must ensure there is a good synergy between the attack and the midfield to avoid embarrassing results against any of the two teams.

“My advice to the Super Eagles is that they must avoid complacency and be tactical in their approach in both games,”

Omoruyi said. “In doing this, there must be a synergy between the attack, midfield and defence as that’s the only way to ensure victory.

“The Eagles technical crew must also realize that the standard of football in both countries has improved tremendously because they also have some professionals plying their trade in the best leagues in Europe and as such will not give unnecessary respect to Nigeria and as such both games must be approached with all seriousness it deserves.

Like this: Like Loading...