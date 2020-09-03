Eagles must be in top clubs to rule Europe

Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen, hit the ground running last weekend as he scored a hat trick in his first match for Napoli of Italy in a pre-season match. Last season, Osimhen was amazing in the French League for Lille FC. After his move to Italy this summer, expectation is high because of his $60 million move. We commend Oshimhen’s hardwork and huge determination to excel at all times.

We expect other Eagles stars to embrace such spirit and be ready to face competition for shirts in top teams. A player like Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City deserves to be in a bigger team. Osimhen’s move was a club record for Napoli and also for Nigerian players, hence, this is enough inspiration for others to up their game. Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Samuel Kalu are some of the bright stars also expected to raise their games to be among the best in the world. We want to see top Eagles players win the league like Sadio Mane of Senegal, Naby Keita of Guinea and Mohammed Salah of Egypt did for Liverpool. Some Eagles stars achieved remarkable feats in the past and it will be good to have this happen as often as possible. For many years, Yaya Toure, an Ivorian, won laurels for Manchester City as captain and was a highly influential player.

That was after his exploits at Barcelona. We believe winning the World Cup might be a tall dream for Nigeria for the current Eagles, but they can make the country proud by playing in top teams that could rule Europe and the world. The players should be ready to be among the best in the top clubs abroad.

As professionals, we expect Eagles stars to set career goals aimed at making them get better in the game in all aspects. They should not put money first. In over two decades, no Nigerian player has won the African Footballer of the Year Award and this is as a result of their failure to feature for top teams abroad. A player cannot be voted number one on the continent if he is playing for a division two club or playing in a team without pedigree. We recall when Austin Okocha was doing great with Eagles and PSG and later Bolton while Samuel Eto’o was with Barcelona and Cameroon.

For three years, Eto’o denied Okocha the award. We charge Eagles to be wise in the current transfer window, move to bigger teams to boost the chances of having Nigerians with domestic league and European Club laurels in the new season. For the records, only three Nigerians have featured in the UEFA Champions League final.

They are Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George and Mikel Obi. Kanu and Finidi won with Ajax in 1995, but failed to defend the title one year after. Kanu went ahead to win Europa Cup in the colours of Inter Milan. He had 81 appearances in Europe club games. At Chelsea, Mikel won UCL silver in 2008, won gold in 2013 and also won Europa Cup with the London team. Down memory lane, Nigeria’s Daniel Amokachi scored the first goal of the UEFA Champions League with Club Brugge on November 25, 1992 in a match they won 1-0 against CSKA Moscow.

Celestine Babayaro with 21 appearances is the youngest player ever to feature in the event. Taribo West was in the Inter Milan team that also had Ronaldo de Lima in the 1997/98 season when they defeated Lazio 3-0 to win the then Europa league final. Another Eagles defender, Chidi Odiah, won the Europa League with CSKA Moscow. We commend Finidi for being blunt in his assessment of current Eagles players. He says they play for average or below average clubs. He advised that the current players must be ready to compete with the best top teams abroad.

During the Bayern, PSG final match, it was football at its best but we believe strongly that having a Nigerian on either side would have added colour to the match. The final of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa Cup signifies the end of the European season at club level. Inter Milan lost 3-2 to Sevilla in Europa Cup final while Bayern Munich defeated PSG 1- 0 to lift the Champions League. The two final games were explosive. Bayern were particularly impressive beating Spanish giants, Barcelona 8-2 on their way to the final.

PSG gave a good account in the final but overall the Germans were better. Robert Lewandoski was particularly impressive, emerging the highest scorer with 15 goals in the UCL while Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandez emerged Europa Cup top scorer with eight goals.

For taking the initiative of a restart, we make bold to say the Germans deserve the UCL title. Nigerians have passion for the game especially top leagues abroad, but sadly the top players in the Super Eagles struggle to feature in top teams good enough to be in final.

Retired Eagles star, Victor Moses, featured for inter Milan in the Europa league final but no Nigerian on the Champions league final and none of the current Eagles stars made impact in the two competitions. We charge Eagles to feature in top games in Europe just as the domestic clubs should also work towards winning the CAF Champions League.

