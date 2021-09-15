Sports

Eagles must learn from history of the golden generation –Amuneke

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…says MRI determines the success

The current Super Eagles players and officials have been urged to learn from the rich history of the golden generation to boost their exploits in crucial future engagements. A former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, who stated this on Tuesday during a Radio programme monitored in Lagos, noted that it was important to have proper knowledge about the road to success of the ’94 Eagles and the ’96 Atlanta Olympics team before looking at ways to equal or even better the achievements of that generation. Amuneke said: “In terms of talents, the currents players have it in abundance just like the Eagles of the 90s but the collective play, bonding and that determination to excel must be there at all times. We strive to win all games.

“The tactical and technical aspects of modern football must be well understood by the players so that it will be displayed on the pitch to get the results. “There must be a template for the players to get into the national team. I am happy the team currently has that because a good number came from the age grade teams in the past eight, six years.

“The education I am taking about cuts across all those involved in the Super Eagles including the coaches and the federation officials. On how to bring back the lost glory in the age grade football, Amuneke says the scientific aspects of the game has made it difficult to assemble an U-17 team. Amuneke added: “The way FIFA and CAF take MRI now is such that it determines the overall success. You are not really sure of your team until the players are all cleared. Today, if a player fails MRI in a team, the whole team is out of the competition, so it is tough. “Nigerians understand the challenge MRI is posing to the game. We must get the boys from academies across the country and sad enough the notable ones we used then are not the same.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bale’s first goal since Spurs’ return secures win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Aubameyang penalty compounds Man United’s woes *Magpies deny Toffees chance to go top with shock 2-1 win *Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Saints survive Villa fightback Gareth Bale’s first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helped his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League table. In an action-packed game, Harry Kane put Spurs […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Mozambique frustrate Cote d’Ivoire in Maputo, S’Africa hold Zimbabwe in Harare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mozambique held Cote d’Ivoire to a 0-0 draw in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Group D match at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto on Friday afternoon. The Mambas will now take on Malawi away in their second Group D match on Tuesday, while the Elephants are scheduled to host Cameroon on Monday, […]
Sports

EPL: Questions over lack of signings ‘disrespectful’ to Van de Beek – Solskjær

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ole Gunnar Solskjær has denied he will be frustrated if Manchester United do not strengthen as markedly as Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea, saying this would be “disrespectful” to Donny van de Beek. The manager has signed only the 24-year-old midfielder in the window, for an initial £34.7m from Ajax, but is also targeting Porto’s Alex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica