Eagles must learn from history of the golden generation –Amuneke

The current Super Eagles players and officials have been urged to learn from the rich history of the golden generation to boost their exploits in crucial future engagements. A former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, who stated this on Tuesday during a Radio programme monitored in Lagos, noted that it was important to have proper knowledge about the road to success of the ’94 Eagles and the ’96 Atlanta Olympics team before looking at ways to equal or even better the achievements of that generation. Amuneke said: “In terms of talents, the currents players have it in abundance just like the Eagles of the 90s but the collective play, bonding and that determination to excel must be there at all times. We strive to win all games.

“The tactical and technical aspects of modern football must be well understood by the players so that it will be displayed on the pitch to get the results. “There must be a template for the players to get into the national team. I am happy the team currently has that because a good number came from the age grade teams in the past eight, six years.

“The education I am taking about cuts across all those involved in the Super Eagles including the coaches and the federation officials. On how to bring back the lost glory in the age grade football, Amuneke says the scientific aspects of the game has made it difficult to assemble an U-17 team. Amuneke added: “The way FIFA and CAF take MRI now is such that it determines the overall success. You are not really sure of your team until the players are all cleared. Today, if a player fails MRI in a team, the whole team is out of the competition, so it is tough. “Nigerians understand the challenge MRI is posing to the game. We must get the boys from academies across the country and sad enough the notable ones we used then are not the same.

