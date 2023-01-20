Eagles must learn from Qatar 2022 miss – Kalu Uche

Former Super Eagles forward, Kalu Uche, has expressed his sadness on the downward trend in Nigeria football, lamenting the country’s absence at the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he called on all involved to learn lessons from the country’s absence from Mundial. It would be recalled that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, losing out to Ghana in the final qualifying round and the 2010 World Cup star said all hands must be on deck for such situation not to repeat itself. Uche said it was a sad scenario seeing other countries’ fans, players and officials in Qatar without one of the biggest footballing nations in the world, Nigeria.

“Very sad (not seeing Nigeria at the World Cup),” he said. “I happened to watch one of the games during this last World Cup and I felt very bad when I got to Qatar and saw other countries with their fans and they were celebrating and enjoying themselves knowing that their teams were at the World Cup. “Not seeing Nigeria in the World Cup, I felt very sad. That’s football, we just have to learn from it and get it better and hope to get in the next World Cup.” Speaking further, the former Almeria of Spain forward said there was need to put in more efforts in developing the elite leagues in the country so as to produce future stars. The Nigeria league, currently called the Nigeria Professional Football League used to serve as a conveyor belt for the national teams in the past but reverse is the case now, a situation Uche frowned at.

The former Enyimba star added: “To be honest, I’m not really following our league. The little I follow, I think they are ready to get it better. “I remember during our days and even before us, this league used to be a strong that every player dreamed to play in. They wanted to start here. “So many big names played through Nigeria league. For some time now we stopped seeing that, we stopped seeing these names from Nigerian football. I believe we have to do it better.”

