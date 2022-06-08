Sports

Eagles must move on after World Cup heartbreak –Iwobi

Everton forward Alex Iwobi has said the Super Eagles have to put behind them the failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar and get back on top again. “It was a heartbreak (not to qualify for the World Cup),” said Iwobi, who missed out on the World Cup playoffs against Ghana due to suspension at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. “I think we were unlucky because you can’t fault the effort of the boys, but we have to move on.” The Eagles are now rebuilding under new coach Jose Peseiro and Iwobi said they are on track.

“We played very well in the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, created chances, but we didn’t get the results.” “We’re now looking forward to the AFCON qualifiers beginning with Sierra Leone. “I believe we will put it right at our home against Sierra Leone who snatched a dramatic 4-4 draw in Benin City last year in a 2021 AFCON qualifier.”

 

