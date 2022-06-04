Eagles must stroll past AFCON qualifier foes

The Nigeria Football Federation deserves commendation for the tour of United States of America organized for the Super Eagles as a major tune up in reparation for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games scheduled to take place between June 9 and June 13. The first encounter is billed for the National Stadium, Abuja against Sierra Leone while the second is away to Sao Tome and Principe after they won an appeal against Mauritius only on June 1st. In the first match of the USA tour, the Eagles lost 2-1 to Mexico at the A&T Stadium in Dallas in a match in which Cyril Dessiers scored his first goal for the senior national team. Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, was unlucky to have scored an own goal which gave Mexico the victory but he was optimistic that the team will come good in future competitive games. “We were not happy to have lost to Mexico because we all worked very hard.

The issues of long travel and little time to adapt to the new zone affected us all in the first half, but we created chances in the second half and were unlucky to have lost. Nevertheless, we have taken on board a lot of lessons from the game and they will be quite useful in subsequent matches,” Troost-Ekong said. He showered praises on the four home-based players who featured in the friendly encounter. “I must specially commend the teammates from the Nigeria Professional Football League who have shown poise, pace and power and also commitment; they have no doubt raised the NPFL’s profile with their attitude and performance.”

The home-based lads are defender Sani Faisal, midfielder Chiamaka Madu and forwards Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu. It is hoped that the new technical crew will continue to involve the domestic league players in its plans. New manager, Jose Peseiro, is positive that despite the defeat, the Eagles will be fine in the qualifiers for AFCON.

He also expressed confidence that the Super Eagles could go all the way to win the next AFCON finals billed for Cote d’Ivoire in 2023. He has to match words with action in his quest to get it right with the Super Eagles because there are many problem areas to be attended to.

The goalkeeping and defence are not good and can be improved upon while the midfield too is a big issue because of the creative aspect expected in the middle. There is need to get at least two players that will be good with passing ability to help the strikers. Solving these problems could be gradual but Peseiro must fashion a developmental strategy that will also embrace 80 percent winning instinct. This is because Nigerians are tired of the poor results recorded by the team in recent times. More importantly, the task of winning the first two games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe is the burden on the shoulders of Peseiro for now. The friendlies are just tune-up games, the real issues are the two AFCON qualifiers.

History has shown that new coaches in the past recorded poor results for Eagles because they were yet to get to know the players well. Sadly, this excuse will not be tenable for Peseiro because the Eagles have not been inspiring in the past and the hurt of losing the Qatar 2022 ticket to Ghana is still fresh and so no margin for errors.

A top footballing country like Nigeria should be counting gains and not losses. After a string of losses, Eagles with the new technical crew will have to move forward. There should be a semblance of hope in concrete terms while all other problem areas must be looked into to give an assurance for the future. The new manager is earning a huge pay and there should be no excuses whatsoever at a time soccer-loving Nigerians are hoping to see a new look Eagles. Sierra Leone came to Benin City and recorded a 4-4 draw after going down 4-0. They will be back thinking of a victory and so Peseiro and the boys must be careful.

Nigeria must record six points from the first two game and consolidate further as the qualifiers continue. Getting the Eagles back on track also involves the administrative aspect because the matches are won not only during the active 90 minutes on the pitch. The NFF must provide the enabling environment to make Eagles fly as expected.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...