Eagles must whip G’Bissau to appease fans – Duke Udi

Nigeria seek revenge against the Djurtus

A former international, Duke Udi, has urged the Super Eagles to win well against Guinea Bissau on this evening in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier so as to appease Nigerians who are not happy with the team after their shock 1-0 home loss against the same opponent on Friday.

It would be recalled that the Eagles failed to fly at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, losing 1-0 to Guinea Bissau as they lose top spot in the group. They ‘however, have another opportunity to correct the wrongs and move back to the top of the group as they take on their conqueror today. Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, Udi said he was confident that the team would win, but added that Nigerians would not take just any win but a massive bashing of their opponents. “The players are top class and professionals, they all knew what’s at stake, Nigerians are not happy with them and the only way to change this is to win the game against Guinea Bissau and win well,” he said.

“I am sure they are going to get the win but Nigerians are not waiting for victory, but a resounding victory to ease the pains of the loss in Abuja. The players should be able to adjust to the level of African football which is far different from what they are used to in Europe. “We should support them, nobody is better than the other unless you get a victory, Guinea Bissau have shown us that they are better than us in the first leg and we should go there and show them that we are better than them too by getting the three points.”

Nigeria will go in search of revenge at the Estadio 24 de Setembro today. Kick-off is 5pm. The teams met at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Friday evening and the Djurtus claimed a shock 1-0 away win thanks to a first-half strike from Mama Balde. The result saw Guinea- Bissau leapfrog to the top of the group A table on seven points, pushing Nigeria down to second on six points. Sierra Leone (third, two points) and Sao Tome & Principe (fourth, one point) complete the quarter.

Like this: Like Loading...