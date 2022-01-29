‘Eagles need task force for World Cup playoffs’

Federal Capital Territory Football Association chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has demanded a special task force to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup at the expense of rivals Ghana. The Super Eagles crashed out of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the Round of 16 and will now have to battle Ghana in March for a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Moukhtar has now said that a task force of top officials should be set up to get the Eagles fly past the Black Stars of Ghana to Qatar.

“The NFF must quickly bring together a task force to assist in this huge task of World Cup qualification and the World Cup preparation,” he said. “We don’t have a choice we must get it right. “The tenure of this current board of the Nigeria Football Federation is ending in September with elections coming up; so they must deliver and leave (World Cup ticket) as a legacy; if not, they will be remembered for the wrong reasons.” He said the NFF must also quickly resolve the issue of the coach to lead the Eagles in the World Cup playoffs.

“Eguavoen didn’t do himself justice with the way the team played against Tunisia and with this we need a top-level coach,” he argued. “Definitely, the coaching issue needs to be resolved and the new coach must swing into action to impress his style on the players.” The FCT football chief further said the country deserves a lot more from the national sport because of the benefits and passion it generates. “Our game can definitely be managed better; we are a powerhouse and we deserve a lot more,” he declared. “The expectations are very high and we do have the potential to achieve great things… We need a well-organised, structured, and capable leadership to deliver on a vision, plan and a mandate for the country that loves football so much.”

