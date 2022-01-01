Eagles’ new coach, final AFCON list and other matters

The way events are unfolding in recent times with
various talking points beats my imagination.
While one is still evaluating an issue to determine
the reasons behind certain actions, another huge
talking point will emerge. The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations
is right upon us and so many issues are unfolding.
The Confederation of African Football will have to double
its efforts on best way to tackle COVID -19 issues at the
continental tournament. It is on record that the European
Championship took place in 10 different countries and
UEFA managed the protocols of the pandemic effectively.
This is a big task and the decision to have 28 registered
players per squad is very good to help the teams fall back
on other options. The news of four Ethiopian players testing
positive 10 days to the tournament was scary.
The Nigeria Football Federation should provide adequate
health care back-up for the team to join the regular
medical team. These are crucial times in which desperate
measures are required to excel. The players should be educated
to ensure they stay negative all through the tournament.
If four key players test positive before a game others
will play in low spirits and the country could lose the game.
However, the confirmation of Jose Peseiro as the new
manager of the Eagles took the shine over many other
matters during the week. The NFF told Nigerians that the
emergence of the Portuguese was due to the recommendation
by the technical committee of the federation but
the members responded swiftly that there was no meeting
and they did not recommend Peseiro to the board
of the NFF. It is a shame that the NFF will be feeding
the public with falsehood. The Federation also failed to
give details of the contract just as the body covered the
severance package of former coach Gernot Rohr until it
became an issue. It is indeed sad that few individuals
take crucial decision and come out to openly lie to the
public and give a semblance of following the due process.
Peseiro was at Sporting Lisbon, Braga and an assistant
at Real Madrid. He also had a stint with Al Ahly
of Egypt. He was a former coach of Saudi Arabia and
lately head coach of Venezuela where he won just one
match in 10 games before resigning over unpaid wages.
No doubt, he is going to be a step up from Rohr
because of his huge experience in Europe but he must
look inward to bring in more domestic league players
which will be a boost to the Nigerian league. He must
also strive to create a playing pattern for the Eagles.
The NFF took the right decision by asking Eguavoen
to handle the AFCON with his legion of assistants while
Peseiro will be an observer.
The final list of Super Eagles drawn by Eguavoen is
commendable. There are plenty of options in the attack.
Eguavoen may have to consider Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq
Umar depending on the pattern he chooses for the team for
each of the games. There are others like Kelechi Ikeanacho
and late invitee, Henry Onyekuru, also in the team.
The inclusion of Kelechi Nwakali came as a surprise
because he has not been impressive.
Eagles’ defence is the weakest link and the final list
does not give hope except Eguavoen makes changes in
personnel. The centre-back is too weak for a competition
of this magnitude and efforts should be made to try
out other players just to solidify the back line especially
now that Leon Balogun is out.
On Victor Osimhen, the club doctors and the Napoli
management pulled all the strings to ensure he did not
go to Cameroon even though the player was willing to
play. In the end he was replaced because it is important
to tread with caution.
The response of players to camp for the finals is so
poor in the first two days with just five of the 28 players
reporting to camp. This is indiscipline and should not
be encouraged.
All the various issues about the team give concerns
over the country’s readiness for AFCON. An experienced
psychologist is needed to boost the team’s psyche
in Cameroon.
Eagles’ new coach, final AFCON list and other matters
