Eagles’ new coach, final AFCON list and other matters

The way events are unfolding in recent times with

various talking points beats my imagination.

While one is still evaluating an issue to determine

the reasons behind certain actions, another huge

talking point will emerge. The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations

is right upon us and so many issues are unfolding.

The Confederation of African Football will have to double

its efforts on best way to tackle COVID -19 issues at the

continental tournament. It is on record that the European

Championship took place in 10 different countries and

UEFA managed the protocols of the pandemic effectively.

This is a big task and the decision to have 28 registered

players per squad is very good to help the teams fall back

on other options. The news of four Ethiopian players testing

positive 10 days to the tournament was scary.

The Nigeria Football Federation should provide adequate

health care back-up for the team to join the regular

medical team. These are crucial times in which desperate

measures are required to excel. The players should be educated

to ensure they stay negative all through the tournament.

If four key players test positive before a game others

will play in low spirits and the country could lose the game.

However, the confirmation of Jose Peseiro as the new

manager of the Eagles took the shine over many other

matters during the week. The NFF told Nigerians that the

emergence of the Portuguese was due to the recommendation

by the technical committee of the federation but

the members responded swiftly that there was no meeting

and they did not recommend Peseiro to the board

of the NFF. It is a shame that the NFF will be feeding

the public with falsehood. The Federation also failed to

give details of the contract just as the body covered the

severance package of former coach Gernot Rohr until it

became an issue. It is indeed sad that few individuals

take crucial decision and come out to openly lie to the

public and give a semblance of following the due process.

Peseiro was at Sporting Lisbon, Braga and an assistant

at Real Madrid. He also had a stint with Al Ahly

of Egypt. He was a former coach of Saudi Arabia and

lately head coach of Venezuela where he won just one

match in 10 games before resigning over unpaid wages.

No doubt, he is going to be a step up from Rohr

because of his huge experience in Europe but he must

look inward to bring in more domestic league players

which will be a boost to the Nigerian league. He must

also strive to create a playing pattern for the Eagles.

The NFF took the right decision by asking Eguavoen

to handle the AFCON with his legion of assistants while

Peseiro will be an observer.

The final list of Super Eagles drawn by Eguavoen is

commendable. There are plenty of options in the attack.

Eguavoen may have to consider Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq

Umar depending on the pattern he chooses for the team for

each of the games. There are others like Kelechi Ikeanacho

and late invitee, Henry Onyekuru, also in the team.

The inclusion of Kelechi Nwakali came as a surprise

because he has not been impressive.

Eagles’ defence is the weakest link and the final list

does not give hope except Eguavoen makes changes in

personnel. The centre-back is too weak for a competition

of this magnitude and efforts should be made to try

out other players just to solidify the back line especially

now that Leon Balogun is out.

On Victor Osimhen, the club doctors and the Napoli

management pulled all the strings to ensure he did not

go to Cameroon even though the player was willing to

play. In the end he was replaced because it is important

to tread with caution.

The response of players to camp for the finals is so

poor in the first two days with just five of the 28 players

reporting to camp. This is indiscipline and should not

be encouraged.

All the various issues about the team give concerns

over the country’s readiness for AFCON. An experienced

psychologist is needed to boost the team’s psyche

in Cameroon.

