Sports

Eagles: Nigerian coach’ll always edge foreign handler –Akinwunmi

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The former 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation and the Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, Seyi Akinwunmi a lawyer, has said that a Nigerian most best suitable to handle the Super Eagles. Akinwunmi noted that any Nigerian with the expected qualification and knowledge of the game just as a foreign coach should have an edge.

He noted that the Nigerian mentality in the Nigerian coach is always going to be an edge for any Super Eagles coach Akinwunmi said: “We have argued this over and over again. There is a big issue of what to be paid and also the foreign currency issue but truth is when we have a Nigerian with the same pedigree as the foreign handler, all we need to do is to trust the coach and support him to get it right with time.

“No foreign coach will know Nigeria or our players better than a Nigerian coach. That is the way forward and the earlier we embrace this the better for us. “If we have Nigerians with the same degree, same certificate with the expatriates, the choice must be the Nigerian because that edge of his background will always work for the country in the end.” The football administrator and philanthropist refused to mention names of the prospective Nigerian coaches but insisted that it was important to look inwards in the overall interest of the game.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Madrid, Inter Milan Faceoff on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 2 action from the 2020- 21 UEFA Champions League in the midweek of Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 November 2020.     Tuesday 3 November features two potential thrillers in the night kick-offs, with Atlanta at home to Liverpool and Real Madrid facing Inter […]
Sports

Rohr is S’Eagles’ problem –Jo Bonfere

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles coach Bonfere Jo has hit out at the current handler of the national team, Gernot Rohr, saying the team is not playing to its full potential because of the poor tactics of the German tactician.   Bonfere, who led Nigeria to her first Olympics gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Games, said […]
Sports Top Stories

Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years […]

