Eagles no longer attractive under Rohr – Akpoborie

Ex-international, Jonathan Akpoborie, has said the current Super Eagles team under coach Gernot Rohr, is not attractive any longer.

Speaking with our correspondent, Akpoborie said that Nigerians doesn’t enjoy watching Eagles play either in wins or otherwise. “When you win a game, you are happy, but then again you look at the performance,” he said.

“Liberia is not a country we should be sweating against, but when you look at the game and the win, then the victory is not really sweet. “We are not having same quality as we used to have in the past.

We are currently in the middle of World Cup qualifiers and the coach continue to tell us we are still building, after so many years in the saddle, all we keep hearing is that we are still building, that’s not good enough.

“Thequalityof theperformance against Liberia was not good enough especially givingthetimethecoachhas been in charge, we should have a pattern by now. “Victory is perfect, but the quality is not there again. We are just using individual brilliance to get by, we need to have a team and also a pattern of play.”

The former Hansa Rostock of Germany striker expressed his disappointment on the fact that the coach is already jittery over the fact that he would be missing some Englandbased stars for his next game against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Nine players left the country immediately after the 2-0 win against Liberia as UK already placed some countries on Red list due to the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic and Cape Verde is one of them

Like this: Like Loading...