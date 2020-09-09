Eagles not afraid of any team in Africa – Akinwunmi

Nigeria Football Federation NFF First Vice-President, Barrister Seyi Akinkunmi has said the Super Eagles will be ready for the international warm up matches against Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire next month in Austria.

Both matches are expected to serve as preparatory games toward the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualification doubleheader against Sierra Leone in November. Speaking on the friendly matches Akinwumi said the Super Eagles are not afraid of playing against any team in Africa.

“Arranging friendly games with African giants Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire doesn’t mean Nigeria is afraid to take on other countries of the world. We recently played Brazil, Ukraine, and other big countries and admirably held our own,”

“The friendly matches are being put in place to bring the players together after the coronavirus pandemic break, give the coach an opportunity to try out a few players and put the team in top shape ahead of the 2022 AFCON qualification tie against Sierra Leone in November,” he explained.

Like this: Like Loading...