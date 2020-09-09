Sports

Eagles not afraid of any team in Africa – Akinwunmi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Nigeria Football Federation NFF First Vice-President, Barrister Seyi Akinkunmi has said the Super Eagles will be ready for the international warm up matches against Tunisia and Cote D’Ivoire next month in Austria.

Both matches are expected to serve as preparatory games toward the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualification doubleheader against Sierra Leone in November. Speaking on the friendly matches Akinwumi said the Super Eagles are not afraid of playing against any team in Africa.

 

“Arranging friendly games with African giants Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire doesn’t mean Nigeria is afraid to take on other countries of the world. We recently played Brazil, Ukraine, and other big countries and admirably held our own,”

 

“The friendly matches are being put in place to bring the players together after the coronavirus pandemic break, give the coach an opportunity to try out a few players and put the team in top shape ahead of the 2022 AFCON qualification tie against Sierra Leone in November,” he explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen scores in first Napoli training

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen marked his first training at his new Serie A side Napoli with a goal to the delight of the fans and his coach, Gattuso.   The 21-year-old forward reported to the club last weekend and he was involved in his first training session of the 2020-2021 campaign with the rest […]
Sports

Premier League clubs vote against five subs rule

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League clubs have voted against using five substitutes in the 2020/21 season at a shareholders meeting. It was initially agreed in August the five subs rule – introduced after Premier League football resumed last season – would be scrapped and they would revert to a maximum of three changes during games. A proposal was put […]
Sports

Europa League: Man United ‘have to take it to next step’ – Harry Maguire

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says they “have to take it to the next step” after losing the Europa League semi-final 2-1 to Sevilla. The Red Devils – who have not won a trophy in three seasons – lost in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. “Losing is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: