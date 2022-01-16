Eagles now playing like a team –Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo has said that the team is now playing as a unit which has earned them progress to the second round of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Eagles defeated Sudan to book a place to the round of 16 of the ongoing AFCON with goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon. Yobo during a post-match interview said the squad had individual talent but the extra shift put in by the new coaching crew has ensured the team has been playing more as a unit.

“We are happy about the performance of the squad; we can all see that we have something that we can call a team because the players are playing more like a unit. We have always had that individual talents but the progress we have seen in the team now is that these talents are playing together as a unit and we are happy about this,” he said.

Yobo added that the squad is not a finished product yet, saying they will keep improving every game and hope to achieve their main objective. “We have said that we will keep it one game at a time and that is the target until we get to the final destination.

The lads want to keep working hard and the coaches too want to keep doing our best,” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...