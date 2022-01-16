Sports

Eagles now playing like a team –Yobo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Eagles now playing like a team –Yobo

Super Eagles assistant coach Joseph Yobo has said that the team is now playing as a unit which has earned them progress to the second round of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

The Eagles defeated Sudan to book a place to the round of 16 of the ongoing AFCON with goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon. Yobo during a post-match interview said the squad had individual talent but the extra shift put in by the new coaching crew has ensured the team has been playing more as a unit.

 

“We are happy about the performance of the squad; we can all see that we have something that we can call a team because the players are playing more like a unit. We have always had that individual talents but the progress we have seen in the team now is that these talents are playing together as a unit and we are happy about this,” he said.

 

Yobo added that the squad is not a finished product yet, saying they will keep improving every game and hope to achieve their main objective. “We have said that we will keep it one game at a time and that is the target until we get to the final destination.

 

The lads want to keep working hard and the coaches too want to keep doing our best,” he said

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season. After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

Mourners pay respects to Kenyan athlete, Tirop

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leading athletes have joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death in her home. Her husband, Ibrahim Rotich, appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing. Ms Tirop was being buried at her parents’ home in Nandi County, Kenya, on what would […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Turkey’s veteran coach, Gunes, seeks to emulate 2002 success

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkey coach Senol Gunes will be looking to repeat the success of his 2002 World Cup campaign, in which he led the team to an unexpected third-place finish, when they play at Euro 2020. Led by influential captain Burak Yilmaz, who is having a brilliant season at Lille, Turkey go into the campaign with […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica